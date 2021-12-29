Coronavirus News Live: PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, polls on agenda

The World Health Organization reiterated that the OMicron variant still poses a high risk even as the US and UK logged record daily Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, two new clusters were found in Bengaluru, putting authorities on high alert. In other news, Karnataka has set a target of vaccinating over 31 lakh teenagers for Covid-19. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, polls on agenda
PM Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers today at 4 pm. Omicron and upcoming Assembly polls are expected to be on agenda.
Australia's Omicron outbreak strains testing clinics as cases hit records
Australia's Covid-19 infections surged to a fresh record on Wednesday due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, overwhelming testing facilities in the country's most populous state.
The crush at testing facilities in New South Wales, home to Australia's largest city, Sydney, has been partly blamed on neighbouring state Queensland requiring interstate tourists to return a negative PCR test result before arriving. (Reuters)
No more Covid restrictions in MP for now: Govt
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said no more Covid-related restrictions will be imposed in the state for now.
A decision in the regard was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.
"A mass campaign to vaccinate the youth between 15 to 18 years will be started soon across the state and they will be administered Covaxin only. Observing the current situation of Covid-19, the government, as of now, has decided not to impose more restrictions. All activities continued to run at its full length in the state," the state government said in an official communication on Tuesday.
Night curfew: 411 challans issued for violating Covid norms in Delhi
More than 4,00 FIRs were registered and 754 challans were issued for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour during the first day of night curfew imposed across the national capital amid rising cases of coronavirus infections, the Delhi Police said.
The curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am and according to a data shared by the Delhi Police for Monday-Tuesday, 411 FIRs under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 754 challans were issued to those violating Covid guidelines.
Three more A-League games postponed as Covid-19 outbreak grows
Three more A-League matches have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases, the Australian Professional Leagues said on Wednesday.
Central Coast Mariners' meeting with Macarthur FC on Friday, Saturday's clash between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City, and Sunday's game between Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar have all been postponed.
"Our primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families," the APL said in a statement. (Reuters)
England and Wales report record 129,741 Covid cases
England and Wales on Tuesday reported nearly 130,000 new coronavirus infections, a record daily tally as Omicron variant cases surge and the responses of the UK's four nations continue to diverge.
Karnataka has to vaccinate 31.75 lakh teens, 15.31 lakh comorbid elderly
Karnataka has a target of vaccinating 31,75,000 teenagers, aged 15 to 17 years, and jabbing 15,31,600 senior citizens, aged above 60 years with comorbidities.
Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO
The risk posed by the Omicron variant is still "very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday, after Covid-19 case numbers shot up by 11 percent globally last week.
