Coronavirus News Live: India's Covid-19 daily cases rise to 13,154

The United States saw its highest weekly average of Covid-19 cases as hospitalisations rose across the country. The moving seven-day average of new cases was 265,427 as of Tuesday. Elsewhere, Bengaluru recorded 400 new cases with experts suggesting that it might be early signs of an incoming surge. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
India's Covid-19 daily cases rises to 13,154
The daily death toll rose to 268 on Tuesday (December 29). So far, India has recorded more than 3,48,20,000 crore Covid-19 cases and a total death toll of 4,80,860.
US records 5,43,415 Coronavirus cases
The US on Tuesday saw a record spike of 5,43,415 Coronavirus cases. So far, America has recorded more than 5.73 crore cases and 8.21 lakh plus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Covovax is better booster for Covishield vaccinated-people, says virologist
Of the vaccines against Covid-19 approved in India, Covovax would be a better booster for those who were administered Covishield jabs than another dose of the same vaccine, according to the data available presently, noted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said.
India's Omicron case tally close to 950
Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat on Wednesday recorded a big spike in fresh Covid-19 cases —their highest since the May-June period — while Punjab reported the first case of the Omicron variant to take the country-wide tally of the new strain past 900.
Maharashtra: Section 144 has been implemented in Mumbai from today till January 7, 2022, in response to the escalating number of Covid cases.
From December 30 to January 7, police restrict New Year's Eve celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, pubs, resorts, and clubs.
Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts
Experts in Singapore, where 170 new Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks to months.
Covid-19: Parents in Karnataka not too keen on getting teens jabbed
The announcement of vaccinations for children aged 15 to 17 years hasevinced mixed reaction from parents and even caution from certain experts.
US hits new record for daily Covid cases amid testing woes
The United States has hit its highest-ever average of new Covid cases as Omicron spreads at a blistering pace, amid testing woes and health worker shortages.
Experts see early signs of impending surge as Bengaluru logs 400 new Covid cases
Bengaluru on Wednesday broke a 15-week trend as it recorded 400 new Covid-19 cases, with experts expressing concern that this may represent the early beginnings of a surge.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates!