Coronavirus News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive

Covid-19 cases continue their upward trajectory in India, with the number of cases increasing faster than during the second wave. Although several experts have said that the Omicron variant, which is fuelling the current spike, causes less severe disease, several states have imposed stringent curbs — from shutting schools to capping the number of people allowed in offices — even as inoculations for the 15-18 age group started on Monday. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19
Mizoram reports 347 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Mizoram logged 347 new Covid-19 cases, at a positivity rate of 15.66 per cent. The death toll spiked to 552, while the active caseload was at 2,181.
USA: Oregon reports over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases after holidays
Oregon reported more than 9,700 new cases ofCovid-19 on Monday, after the holiday weekend, smashing a previous record for weekly coronavirus cases, with an average of about 2,400 new daily cases as the Omicron variant took hold.
Hong Kong to expand vaccine bubble from February 24 to combat Covid-19 spread
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government will expand a 'vaccine bubble' from February 24 to include venues such as gyms, cinemas and libraries as the city steps up its fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Australia's Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations hit new records
New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centres across the country. In New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year's Day.
41 lakh teenagers got Covid vaccine shots; cumulative doses given in India crosses 146.61 crore
Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated on Monday as India began vaccinating its teenagers as part of its staggered vaccination programme that started on January 16 last year.
Bengaluru sees biggest single-day jump in number of containment zones
The number of containment zones in Bengaluru rose to 16 on Monday, which BBMP officials said is the biggest single-day spike since September.
As Covid-19 cases spike, Mumbai civic body modifies sealing rules for buildings
With the rise in Covid-19 infections and detection of Omicron cases suggesting an increase in "transmissibility", the Mumbai civic body on Monday revised the protocol regarding sealing of buildings where coronavirus cases are found.
