Coronavirus News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive

Covid-19 cases continue their upward trajectory in India, with the number of cases increasing faster than during the second wave. Although several experts have said that the Omicron variant, which is fuelling the current spike, causes less severe disease, several states have imposed stringent curbs — from shutting schools to capping the number of people allowed in offices — even as inoculations for the 15-18 age group started on Monday. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.