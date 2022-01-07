Coronavirus News Live: Night curfew in Chandigarh; schools, colleges closed

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630. Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797. The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286. Stay tuned for updates
A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days in Maharashtra, President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale told ANI.
Mizoram reports 579 new cases; Active caseload stands at 3,018
A record 9.5 million new Covid-19 cases were reported around the world during the week December 27-January 2, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday, with its chief warning that the “tsunami of cases” caused by the new Omicron variant was overwhelming health systems around the world.
Read More
Mizoram reports 579 new cases; Active caseload stands at 3,018
In the last week, six states - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka - have reported a massive spike in the active Covid cases along with the daily Covid caseload. These states are reporting over 10,000 active cases and have become a major concern.
Read More