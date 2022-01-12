Coronavirus News Live: Vaccines effective against severe disease, hospitalisation caused by Omicron, says EMA

  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 08:04 ist
The Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crossed 10% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the EMA said that vaccines are effective against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by Omicron. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 08:02

    All eligible in 15-18 age group in Lakshadweep vaccinated against Covid: Aministration

    Lakshadweep has become first among the Union Territories and the states to have achieved the feat of vaccinating all those eligible in the age group of 15 to 18 years in a short span of time.

  • 07:43

    Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

  • 07:42

    Vaccines effective against severe disease, hospitalisation caused by Omicron: EMA

    Citing preliminary data, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that the Covid-19 vaccines remain effective against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

