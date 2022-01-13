Coronavirus News Live: Modi to interact with CMs of all states today at 4:30 pm
updated: Jan 13 2022, 08:45 ist
PM Modi will interact with the CMs of all states today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing to discuss the Covid situation. Stay tuned to DH.
08:27
Karnataka may see 20-70K daily hospitalisations by February 2: Report
Karnataka will see 20,000 to 70,000 hospitalisations for Covid by the end of January or February 2. These are the new projections made by researchers at the Indian Statistical Institute and Indian Institute of Science on Tuesday. Read more
08:20
Kidambi Srikanth among 7 Indian players to test positive for Covid-19 at India Open badminton championship in Delhi.
The list includes players like Ashwini pappa, Ritika Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singh, Khushi Gupta.
08:10
US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-19 deaths in coming 4 weeks
The number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 10,400 to 31,000 new deaths likely reported in the week ending February 5, according to the forecast published on Wednesday.
Modi to interact with CMs of all states today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the Covid situation.
07:50
Boris Johnson, under fire, apologises for pandemic party
Facing a potentially lethal threat to his leadership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain on Wednesday offered a contrite apology for attending a Downing Street garden party while his country was under a strict coronavirus lockdown.
Johnson, who had not previously admitted to being at the party, acknowledged that his conduct had offended the public. But he insisted he thought the gathering was a work event that did not breach government regulations on social mixing during the early days of the pandemic — a claim that provoked incredulity among critics and did little to quell the unrest in the ranks of his Conservative Party.
“I want to apologize,” Johnson said during a tense session of Prime Minister’s Questions. “I know the rage they feel with me and with the government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”
07:50
Maharashtra Police says 265 of its personnel lost their lives to COVID-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police at 126
There are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the State Police
