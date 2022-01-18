Coronavirus News Live: Chandrababu Naidu tests Covid positive

Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in fresh Covid-19 infections with 23,443 cases but the active cases breached the 1.50 lakh mark and fatalities were 20. Meanwhile, warning that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and Omicron would not be the last variant, global health experts said a lot would depend on transmissibility and severity of the next mutants of the deadly virus. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.