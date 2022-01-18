Coronavirus News Live: Chandrababu Naidu tests Covid positive

Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in fresh Covid-19 infections with 23,443 cases but the active cases breached the 1.50 lakh mark and fatalities were 20. Meanwhile, warning that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and Omicron would not be the last variant, global health experts said a lot would depend on transmissibility and severity of the next mutants of the deadly virus. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Chandrababu Naidu tests Covid positive
Global Covid caseload tops 330.2 million
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 330.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.54 million and vaccinations to over 9.64 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 330,275,734 and 5,544,688, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,649,807,641.
West Bengal reports below 10,000 Covid cases after 12 days
The number of West Bengal's daily Covid-19 cases came down to less than 10,000 after 12 days on Monday, when 9,385 new infections were recorded, according to the health department data.
The number of fresh cases on Monday is 5,553 less than Sunday's as the tally went up to 19,07,084. Altogether 33 fresh fatalities, down from the previous day's 36, took the death toll to 20,121, the health department said in a bulletin.
Unlikely that people will move around with masks on forever, says Fauci
Warning that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and Omicron would not be the last variant, global health experts on Monday said a lot would depend on transmissibility and severity of the next mutants of the deadly virus.
Tamil Nadu's active Covid-19 cases breach 1.5 lakh mark
Tamil Nadu on Monday reported a marginal dip in fresh Covid-19 infections with 23,443 cases but the active cases breached the 1.50 lakh mark and fatalities were 20, a health bulletin said.
