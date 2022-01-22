Coronavirus News Live: Over 161 crore Covid jabs, 74 lakh precaution doses given
updated: Jan 22 2022, 08:44 ist
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 161.05 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
08:43
Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to pandemic
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing the glittering parades that are the highlight of carnival festivities due to a surge in the pandemic, the Brazilian cities said Friday.
There are mixed signals on the Covid front in the last few days. The country reported about 3.5 lakh new Covid cases on Friday, 12% higher than the previous day’s daily cases. There is a view that the pandemic is flattening in some areas, especially in Delhi and Mumbai. After the third wave started, there were occasional dips at the national level on some days. But the positivity rate has continued to rise, except in some pockets.
Covid-19 related data of thousands of Indians leaked online
Personal data of thousands of people in India has been leaked from a government server which includes their name, mobile number, address and Covid test result, and these information can be accessed through online search.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab samples of an outstation passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar Station, in Mumbai, Friday, January 21, 2022.
(PTI Photo)
05:36
Mizoram's Covid tally rises to 1,57,253 with 1,199 fresh cases
Mizoram on Friday reported 1,199 newCovid-19 cases, 215 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 1,57,253, a health department official said. The single-day positivity rate stood at 22.36 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 5,362 sample tests, he said. (PTI)
05:35
Ireland says it will not change Covid-19 travel rules
Ireland will leave in place a requirement for visitors to have either proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test despite announcing the scrapping of most of its other pandemic restrictions, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.
Visitors will also still be required to submit a pandemic passenger locator form with their address and recent travel history, Martin told a news conference.(Reuters)
05:31
Over 161 crore jabs administered so far, 74L precaution doses given, says govt
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 161.05 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.
More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday. At least 74 lakh (74,27,700) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far, it said. (PTI)
05:31
