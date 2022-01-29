Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka tops country in active Covid caseload

Karnataka's active Covid caseload is now the highest in the country, higher than even Maharashtra. On Friday, the state had 3,28,711 active cases, much more than Maharashtra’s 2,87,397. Meanwhile, French nationals in Bengaluru have managed to get their hands on the Moderna Covid vaccine approved in France. India on Friday saw 2,51,209 new cases and 627 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...