Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka tops country in active Covid caseload

Karnataka's active Covid caseload is now the highest in the country, higher than even Maharashtra. On Friday, the state had 3,28,711 active cases, much more than Maharashtra’s 2,87,397. Meanwhile, French nationals in Bengaluru have managed to get their hands on the Moderna Covid vaccine approved in France. India on Friday saw 2,51,209 new cases and 627 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
South Korea's Covid cases continue to rise with 17,542 new infections
South Korea reported 17,542 new coronavirus cases for Friday, another daily record after posting 16,096 a day before, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.
BBMP facilitates Moderna Covid vaccine for French nationals
The health department has directed the BBMP to recognise a dedicated vaccination centre at Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road for the city’s French nationals to get the ‘Moderna’ Covid jabs.
Karnataka beats Maharashtra, tops country in active Covid-19 caseload
On Thursday, for the first time, Karnataka recorded the country’s highest active Covid caseload, higher than Maharashtra’s, something that was not seen even during the devastating second wave. The state had 3,28,711 active cases, much more than Maharashtra’s 2,87,397.
