Omicron scare: Night curfews, other curbs in states ahead of Christmas, New Year

As the Centre advised poll-bound states to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially amid a steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant, several states imposed fresh restrictions during the holidays.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

Here is a list of states that have imposed Covid-related restrictions:

Maharashtra

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra prohibited gatherings of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am. Under the new guidelines issued ahead of Christmas, more than 100 people can not attend weddings in closed places, while in open spaces the number will not be more than 250 or 25 per cent of the total capacity, whichever is less. This restriction will also apply to social, political or religious functions. At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable. The number of attendees shall not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity where seats are not fixed.

Delhi

Sarojini Nagar market has been allowed to operate on an odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls at the place in the past few days. The national capital reported a spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Christmas eve as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower their guard.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gatherings take place in the national capital. However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Haryana

The Haryana government imposed a night curfew — from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25. The government also restricted the maximum number of people at indoor and outdoor events to 200 and 300 people, respectively. The restrictions will remain in place till January 5. Haryana also imposed some curbs in public places from January 1.

Gujarat

Amid Omicron concerns and an increase in the daily coronavirus cases, Gujarat extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar — by two hours. The curfew would be in force in the cities from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am from December 25.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has not reported any case of Omicron so far but the state government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow protocol. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Omicron has already reached 17 states and the possibility of the variant coming to Madhya Pradesh can not be ruled out.

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government imposed a statewide night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25. He also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, fine dining restaurants welcomed the relaxation in night curfew norms between December 24 and January 1 as the state government has announced that there will be no night curfew during that period and movement of vehicles is allowed between 11 pm and 5 am.

Karnataka also did not impose any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at churches. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2.

(With PTI inputs)

