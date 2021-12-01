Omicron: Uncertainty over resumption of int'l flights

Omicron scare: Uncertainty over resumption of international flights from Dec 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 01 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 14:54 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that it will notify its decision on the date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers airline services to/from India in due course.

It added that the situation is being watched closely in view of emergence of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

International flights were set to resume to and from India starting December 15, before the new 'variant of concern' emerged

More to follow...

