Omicron scare: Uncertainty over resumption of international flights from Dec 15

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that it will notify its decision on the date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers airline services to/from India in due course.

It added that the situation is being watched closely in view of emergence of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

International flights were set to resume to and from India starting December 15, before the new 'variant of concern' emerged

