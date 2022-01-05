Omicron surge: Here's a comprehensive list of state-wise curbs

India is ringing in the new year with a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, led by the more-transmissible Omicron variant, forcing states to go back to all-too-familiar curfews and partial lockdowns. The situation is alarming as India reported over 58,000 cases on Wednesday, its highest since June and over 50 per cent higher than the previous day.

From night curfews to weekend curbs, states have begun to board up to curb the spread of the infection. Following is the list of curbs announced across India.

Karnataka

*Amid a sharp spike in cases, the state government imposed a curfew for two weekends of January 8-9 and January 15-16. The state also extended the night curfew — from 10 pm to 5 am — which was in place from December 28 to January 8 by two weeks.

*In Bengaluru, the government has decided to stop all in-person classes in schools, except for grades 10, 11 and 12.

*Shops selling essential items will be open and takeaway orders will be allowed in hotels. Theatres, malls, bars, pubs and all such public places will function at 50 per cent seating capacity and at least two doses of vaccination is a must for visitors.

*Ceremonies like weddings can have 200 persons in an outdoor venue and 100 indoors. Places of religious worship will be open.

*A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for people entering the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa.

Delhi

*Delhi on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work-from-home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent and three fatalities. Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the capital is likely to see nearly 10,000 infections on January 5. He asserted that no lockdown was being imposed in the national capital.

*During the weekend, a curfew will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday. All essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

Uttar Pradesh

*In view of a steady increase in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours on Tuesday. The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am on Thursday. It was from 11 pm to 6 am till now.

*In the districts where the number of active cases exceeds 1,000, not more than 100 people will be allowed at marriage ceremonies and other events.

*Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

West Bengal

*West Bengal shut all educational institutions from Monday and allowed offices to operate with a 50 per cent workforce.

*Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state.

*Local trains would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.

*Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50 per cent capacity. All tourist attractions, swimming pools, parlours, spas, wellness centres and gyms were also told to shut down.

*Cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm, while home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

*Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

*Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed in weddings, and only 20 persons will be allowed during funeral and burial services.

Maharashtra

*The Maharashtra government capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50. The order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend funerals.

*Section 144 of CrPC has been enforced in Mumbai till January 15 as Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states by the Omicron variant.

Haryana

*Authorities ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in five districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad, from January 2 to 12. The other three districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

*The state put into force a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

*All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat from January 2 to January 12.

*All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sports events.

*Haryana on Tuesday announced more restrictions, including directing only 50 per cent of government staff to physically attend offices. However, all officers of the level of Undersecretary, equivalent and above have to attend office regularly.

*Physical attendance of government employees below the level of Undersecretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home.

Chhattisgarh

*A night curfew is in place from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts with a positivity rate of 4 per cent or above in the state.

*Schools, anganwadis, libraries, swimming pools and other such public places will be shut in districts with positivity rates of 4 per cent or higher.

*Processions, rallies, public gatherings and social, cultural, religious and sports events are banned.

*An RT-PCR test is mandatory for all passengers arriving in Chhattisgarh from other states.

Punjab

*Punjab decided to clamp night curfew, shut educational institutions and allow cinema halls and restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

*Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns.

*All essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts in industry, offices, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes, will be permitted.

*The restrictions in poll-bound Punjab will remain in force till January 15.

*Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

*Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, and gyms (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national or international events) shall remain closed, adding no spectators or visitors will be allowed there.

*Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government and private offices, working spaces, factories, and industries, it said.

Kerala

*All functions in Kerala, including weddings, should not have more than 75 people when conducted indoors and 150 when conducted outdoors.

*Strict screening will take place at all the four airports in the state as a majority of the Omicron cases are reported from those coming from abroad.

