On 7th anniversary of NDA, Congress says govt harmful for people, BJP says Opposition in quarantine

The Congress on Sunday targeted the Narendra Modi government on its seventh anniversary claiming that it is harmful for the country as it has betrayed the trust of people reposed in the Prime Minister.

On its part, the BJP hit back at the Opposition with its president J P Nadda claiming that his party's opponents have “gone into quarantine” while saffron party leaders and workers have been carrying out relief work during the pandemic.

The Congress specifically attacked the government on its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the second wave, declining economy, rising unemployment and inflation among others as part of a seven-point charge-sheet of "blunders".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the government needs to have the right intention, policy and determination to fight the coronavirus and not just a monthly radio address.

"You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight Corona and not just pointless talk once in a month," he said in a tweet. Modi delivered his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' during which he said a lot of work has been done during the past seven years which was not done in decades.

A video released by the Congress 'Bharat Mata ki Kahani', which said 60 years of development referring to the Congress rule in the country and seven years of disaster referring to the Modi government.

The Congress targeted the Prime Minister and said GST, demonetisation and several other initiatives were "Modi-made disasters".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Modi's rule in the past seven years has been a "story of unprecedented devastation, abdication of responsibility and abandonment of India's people by a government that was showered with all the love and affection".

"This government is harmful for the country as it has betrayed the faith of people of India. It is betraying the trust and the innate faith the people reposed in prime minister Narendra Modi. This is a deception of the worst kind heaped upon 140 crore Indians by a government they elected based on innumerable promises. After seven years time has come to do stock taking. Time has come to ask why the country is suffering," he said.

Nadda said the BJP workers are standing with the people during the pandemic while accusing the opposition leaders who are only visible in virtual press conferences. He also accused Opposition parties of making a noise about Covid-19 vaccine now while it raised doubts about the jabs.

While crores of his party's workers serve the people, he alleged, some political parties work to lower the morale of the country during the pandemic. Nadda was speaking after flagging off a convoy of trucks Covid-19 relief materials to mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government. The BJP has announced that it would not celebrate the anniversary but instead organise relief works across the country.

"We are serving and they are creating hurdles. Some political parties issued irresponsible statements on lockdown and vaccination, and worked to lower the morale of the country," Nadda added.