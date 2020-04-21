VP, PM laud civil servants for leading COVID-19 fight

On Civil Services Day, VP, PM Modi laud civil servants for leading COVID-19 fight

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 11:31 ist
Volunteers distribute face masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) among civil servants during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Civil Services Day, saying like health professionals, the civil servants have also been leading the fight against coronavirus.

"On Civil Services Day, I compliment all the civil servants of our country for effectively and efficiently translating policies into programmes," the Vice President tweeted.

Their high professional standards have stood us well in times of peace as well as times of crisis like the current one, Naidu said.

"Our civil servants along with doctors and medical professionals have been leading India's fight against COVID-19 ... We are grateful to all such warriors who have been risking their lives at the face of the infection to protect all of us," he said.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

The duration of fight against coronavirus is still uncertain, he pointed out.

"I am sure our experienced and able civil servants will assist the nation in winning the battle," the vice president said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19.

"They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy," he said.

"On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate," Modi tweeted.

He also shared his speech from Civil Services Day in 2018 in which he spoke about appreciation, evaluation and introspection for the bureaucracy.

According to Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Civil Services Day is observed on April 21 as on this day in 1947, country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
M Venkaiah Naidu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 