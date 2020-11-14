On Diwali, Delhi wakes up to thick layer of smog

On Diwali, Delhi wakes up to thick layer of smog, 'very poor' air quality

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328 in IGI Airport area

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2020, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 08:12 ist
On Friday, the national capital recorded its air quality in the “very poor” category.  Credit: Reuters Photo

On the day of Diwali, people in parts of the national capital woke up to smog engulfing the city.  

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328 in the IGI Airport area and 354 in RK Puram, both in the 'very poor' category as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

On Friday, the national capital recorded its air quality in the “very poor” category.  The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 330 at 9 am yesterday. The 24-hour average AQI was 314 on Thursday.

 

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Diwali
Delhi
Air Pollution

What's Brewing

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

 