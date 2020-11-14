On Diwali, Delhi wakes up to thick layer of smog, 'very poor' air quality

On the day of Diwali, people in parts of the national capital woke up to smog engulfing the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328 in the IGI Airport area and 354 in RK Puram, both in the 'very poor' category as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Delhi: Smog engulfs parts of the national capital; visuals from near Dhaula Kuan and Moti Bagh.

On Friday, the national capital recorded its air quality in the “very poor” category. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 330 at 9 am yesterday. The 24-hour average AQI was 314 on Thursday.