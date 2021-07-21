On Eid, Indian, Pakistan armies exchange sweets along LoC in J&K

Following the February 25 ceasefire agreement, Indian and Pakistani armies held customary exchange of sweets at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid al-Azha (Bakra-Eid).

A defence spokesperson said the two armies exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri in Baramulla and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar in Kupwara. Similar exchanges were also reported at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points in Poonch district of Jammu region.

He said that all the necessary Covid-19 protocols were followed during the exchange of sweets by the two sides. “It was done as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival,” the spokesperson added.

The occasion was seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure held in the backdrop of the recent ceasefire between the two armies. The two forces that are deployed along the over 3,000 kms of border exchange sweets on major festivals such as Eid, Holi, Diwali and their respective national days.

Before India and Pakistan recommitted themselves to cease fire across the LoC and other contested sectors on February 25 this year, incidents of shelling from across the border in J&K had been on rise. In the first 56 days of this year, 658 ceasefire violations were recorded while four Indian security personnel and several civilians were killed.

In recent years, there was no customary exchange of sweets between the two armies along the LoC due to the rising tensions.

