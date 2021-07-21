Indian, Pak armies exchange sweets along LoC in J&K

On Eid, Indian, Pakistan armies exchange sweets along LoC in J&K

Officials of the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points along the LoC in Poonch district

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 21 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 21:50 ist
Indian & Pakistani Army exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point. Credit: PTI Photo

Following the February 25 ceasefire agreement, Indian and Pakistani armies held customary exchange of sweets at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid al-Azha (Bakra-Eid).

A defence spokesperson said the two armies exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri in Baramulla and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar in Kupwara. Similar exchanges were also reported at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points in Poonch district of Jammu region.

He said that all the necessary Covid-19 protocols were followed during the exchange of sweets by the two sides. “It was done as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival,” the spokesperson added.

Read | PM Narendra Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

The occasion was seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure held in the backdrop of the recent ceasefire between the two armies. The two forces that are deployed along the over 3,000 kms of border exchange sweets on major festivals such as Eid, Holi, Diwali and their respective national days.

Before India and Pakistan recommitted themselves to cease fire across the LoC and other contested sectors on February 25 this year, incidents of shelling from across the border in J&K had been on rise.  In the first 56 days of this year, 658 ceasefire violations were recorded while four Indian security personnel and several civilians were killed.

In recent years, there was no customary exchange of sweets between the two armies along the LoC due to the rising tensions.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Eid
India
Pakistan
Indian Army
LoC

Related videos

What's Brewing

100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals

100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

 