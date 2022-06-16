On Oppn's fire trail, Centre announces career options for 'Agniveers'

Putting the government on the defensive over its Agnipath scheme, Opposition parties have raised concerns about the new recruitment process for the troops and the future of Agniveers, who would leave the forces after a short period of service.

Countering the criticism, several BJP chief ministers and Union ministers on Wednesday clarified that the end of service in the forces after four years wouldn’t be the end of their career, as they will be recruited into police and Central armed forces. The leaders said Agniveers would be provided with the necessary skills for the future.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government over the move. The former Congress president dubbed the move as “uncalled for” and asked the BJP to “stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces”. Priyanka described the decision as “just arbitrary” and wondered, “Why is the BJP government making recruitment in the armed forces its laboratory?”

Also Read | Armed forces unveil 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme: Now, youngsters can join forces for 4 years, become 'agniveers'

Rahul also alleged that the move would reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the Centre to “reconsider” the scheme.

The Centre’s scheme envisages retaining 25% of each such batch after their four-years tenure for regular service. Opposition parties have questioned, “what will happen to the remaining 75%?” Some protests were also reported over the scheme. Candidates preparing for the army recruitment exams jammed the railway tracks and protested on highways in Bihar against major changes in the hiring process.

Ministries of the Central government, which had hailed the scheme as “transformative” on Tuesday, came out with announcements on Wednesday regarding plans to make the move sustainable in the long run, promising skill training to the recruits after four years of service.

Also Read | How the Agnipath recruitment scheme will help armed forces cut rising bills

The Home Ministry announced that the Agniveer soldiers would be given priority in recruitment to the Central armed police forces and Assam Rifles.

The Department of Telecom held a meeting on Wednesday with all the Telecom Service Providers to discuss ways and means for engaging trained Agniveers, who will be coming after four years of service with the armed forces into the telecom sector.

While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they would be given preference in police recruitment in the state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised priority to them in recruitment for “police and related services” as well.