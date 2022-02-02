On TMC MP's complaint against WB Governor, Modi's witty retort

On TMC MP's complaint against WB Guv, Modi's retort

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 12:18 ist
In a unique exchange with the Prime Minister, Trinamool MP in Lok Sabha Saugata Roy was left smiling after he was asked by the PM when he (Roy) would retire.

The witty banter took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked across the aisle to greet opposition members after congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her fourth successive Union Budget on Tuesday.

Roy said he asked the prime minister to recall West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is involved in a public spat with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Roy said Modi responded with a friendly "You retire and then we will see," retort leaving the TMC MP smiling.

"He probably wanted to deflect the issue," Roy said.

Modi was seen interacting with Trinamool Congress leaders Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and Saugata Roy in the Well of the House, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

In a surprise to the Opposition, Modi walked to them and was seen engrossed in a chat with Congress members Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala and Francisco Sardinha from Goa.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had walked out of Lok Sabha soon after the presentation of the Budget.

The prime minister also warmly greeted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and was seen shaking hands with former Telecom Minister A Raja.

Modi also seen exchanging greetings with former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, DMK member Dayanidhi Maran and RSP member N K Premachandran.

YSRCP member Krishna Devarayulu Lavu, Independent member Navneet Rana too were seen greeting the prime minister.

(With PTI inputs)

Parliament
budget 2022
Union Budget 2022
Narendra Modi
TMC
Saugata Roy
Congress
Indian Politics

