'Onam associated with positivity': PM Modi greets people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.
He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.
