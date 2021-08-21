'Onam associated with positivity': PM Modi greets people

'Onam associated with positivity': Modi greets people

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 09:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

