One-day session of Delhi Assembly on September 14; no question hour

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on September 14, officials said on Monday.

A proposal by the principal secretary (law) for the special session was considered and approved by the Cabinet on September 5, they said.

According to sources, there will be no question hour mainly because it is a one-day session and only important issues and legislative matters will be taken up.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the session will be held with various safety measures in place, including testing of legislators and employees, they added.

All employees of the Assembly will be tested for Covid-19 in next one to two days. A testing van will be deployed at the Assembly premises for testing of employees, said a senior officer of Delhi Assembly secretariat.

"The MLAs will also have to undergo tests either at the Assembly or they may get tested at some hospital or health centre," he said.

Wearing of face covers will be made mandatory and entry to Assembly premises on the day of the special session will be allowed after the thermal screening, officials said.

To maintain social distancing, additional chairs will be kept in the House. A long seat is shared by two MLAs in the House but now only one will sit on it to maintain six feet distance, they said.

The entry of media persons could be restricted to the press room. They may not be allowed to sit in the press gallery during the session as is the practice, although a final decision on it is yet to be taken, the officials added