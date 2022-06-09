One dead, 15 injured in Mumbai building collapse

One dead, 15 injured in Mumbai building collapse

A rescue operation is under way to search for three to four persons believed to be under the rubble

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 08:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 40-year-old man died and 15 others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, a civic official said.

A rescue operation is under way to search for three to four persons believed to be under the rubble, he said.

The ground plus two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police and ward staff of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.

The injured are being treated at the nearby Bhabha hospital, the official said.

