Kashmir: 1 dead, 3 hurt in grenade attack on wine shop

One dead, three injured in grenade attack on wine shop in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  May 17 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 21:50 ist

One person was killed while three others were injured when militants hurled a grenade on a wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

Reports said unidentified militants threw a grenade towards a newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh, Baramulla, injuring four persons.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital, where one among them succumbed to his injuries, police said. The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kathua in Jammu.

Reports said immediately after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

