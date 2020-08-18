One-fourth migrant workers got food grains from govt during Covid-19 lockdown: Report

Only a quarter of the undocumented migrant workers were able to get food grains from the state governments under the Central programme which estimated to feed 80 million of them during the national lockdown, data from a parliamentary panel showed, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharath, the programme aimed to distribute 8 lakh tonne of emergency ration to the migrants who usually don’t opt for rations as they are scattered all over the country. However, states have been unable to make sure that migrant workers get their share of 5 kg of food grains for a month.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The issue really is reaching any benefit to an undocumented beneficiary will be a challenge in itself. States should not rely on just the public distribution route, which would have been overwhelmed, nor should federal authorities insist on it," Economist Abhijit Sen told the publication.

The former Planning Commission member added that authorities should distribute food for migrants at convenient points such as a bus-stop or quarantine centre.

Just over 6 lakh tonne food grains had been withdrawn by the states and 2 lakh tonne distributed to 2.03 crore migrant workers, the panel led by Bahtruhari Mahtab was told by the food secretary.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

According to data accessed by the publication, the states were able to distribute only 10.9% of cereals they had withdrawn due to an overwhelming number of migrant workers who moved from cities to rural areas in May. The following month, the number dipped to 7.5% of the total stocks.

The time-consuming process of availing food assistance was abandoned by the states and the Centre for easier access.