'One handbag' rule for fliers likely to be enforced strictly

The 'one handbag rule' for fliers will soon be strictly enforced with the CISF flagging rising congestion at pre-embarkation security checkpoints in airports.

The CISF, which handles airport security, has now written to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to make airlines “responsible'' for ensuring that passengers do not move to security checkpoints with more than one hand baggage.

The letter came against the background of more fliers now seen carrying more than one hand baggage against a circular issued by BCAS in 2000.

In a letter to the BCAS Director-General, the CISF has said that the BCAS circular issued in 2000 does not permit a flyer to carry more than one handbag other than those items already listed, including a lady's bag.

However, the CISF said it has been noticed that fliers on average carry two-three handbags to the screening points.

"This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC (pre-embarkation security check) point and inconvenience to passengers," the letter said. It has asked the BCAS to instruct airlines to implement some measures to enforce the restriction.

The CISF wants the airlines and airport operators to take steps to implement the 'one handbag rule' meticulously on the ground to ease out the congestion and other security concerns.

Airlines should be made responsible and depute staff to guide pax, check and verify their handbag status etc, before allowing the passenger for pre-embarkation security checks.

They should also be directed to inform fliers and to display the 'one handbag rule' on their tickets and boarding passes "very conspicuously".

Airport Operators should place hoarding or banner or board or standees displaying the contents of the 'One handbag Rule' near the check-in counters, vantage locations so that passengers get sensitised and if required, have an option to switch their extra handbags to registered baggage, the letter said seeking suitable instructions from BCAS to airlines and airport operators.

