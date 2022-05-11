One held for pasting Khalistan flags in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

In a major achievement, the state police on Wednesday arrested Harvir Singh, a resident of Morinda in Punjab, in connection with the pro-Khalistan flags pasted at the entrance of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamsala.

The police have tightened the security and sealed all interstate borders following the pasting of banners and painting graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of the Vidhan Sabha on May 8.

The police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the FIR.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had described the incident a cowardly act. "The incident will be investigated quickly and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night."