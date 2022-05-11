1 held for pasting Khalistan flags in Himachal Assembly

One held for pasting Khalistan flags in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

The police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to the banned Sikhs for Justice

IANS
IANS,
  • May 11 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 12:45 ist
Khalistan flags tied on the main gates and walls of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha complex, at Tapovan in Kangra district. Credit: PTI Photo

In a major achievement, the state police on Wednesday arrested Harvir Singh, a resident of Morinda in Punjab, in connection with the pro-Khalistan flags pasted at the entrance of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamsala.

The police have tightened the security and sealed all interstate borders following the pasting of banners and painting graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of the Vidhan Sabha on May 8.

The police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the FIR.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had described the incident a cowardly act. "The incident will be investigated quickly and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
India News
Dharamsala
Khalistan
UAPA
Jairam Thakur

What's Brewing

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report

Heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report

FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports deal ends

FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports deal ends

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

 