One held for poaching deer in Tamil Nadu

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 21:28 ist
Arrested person with police officers Credit: DH Photo

Forest department personnel have arrested a person from Tamil Nadu, for poaching and illegally entering Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, on Tuesday night. They also seized deer meat that was in his possession.

The arrested is Shakti from Natarapalya, Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu. Acting on a tip-off, officers conducted a search and when intercepted a motorbike coming from Hogenakkal, found deer meat packed in 18 plastic covers.

Upon inquiry, Shakti confessed to having hunted a deer at Pungam forest area. The personnel also seized a country rifle, deer's head and legs hidden in the place where they had poached the deer. He has been handed over to judicial custody.

Range Forest Officer M N Nishchit, Deputy RFO B B Dinesh and forest guards took part in the operation.

