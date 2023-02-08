One Indian missing, 10 stuck in quake-hit Turkey: MEA

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.
He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.
India has already sent relief materials to Turkey in four military transport aircraft.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.
