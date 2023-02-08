One Indian missing, 10 stuck in quake-hit Turkey: MEA

The MEA said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 19:24 ist
People carry a dead body from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.

Also Read | NDRF rushes third team to Turkiye; two on ground launch rescue operations

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.

India has already sent relief materials to Turkey in four military transport aircraft.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.

