One killed in tiger attack in Sunderbans

One person was killed and another has gone missing after two back-to-back incidents of tiger attacks in the last 48 hours in West Bengal’s Sunderbans.

According to sources in the Forest Department, the attack, which resulted in the death a crab catcher took place on Tuesday. The attack follows the one on Monday when one person went missing.

“Ambajan Khatun, a crab catcher, was attacked by a tiger near the Thakuran river where she went to catch crabs along with four other people on Tuesday morning. The tiger fled from the spot after her companions attacked it with sticks and left her body behind,” a Forest Department official said. However, her four companions, including her husband Ayen Mollah, escaped unhurt.

Another incident of tiger attack took place on Monday at a creek in the Pirkhalui II area of Sunderbans, when Banalata Devi, also a crab catcher, was attacked by a tiger which dragged her away into the jungles.

“Her family members informed us about the incident. So far there has been no trace of her,” the official said, adding that a search operation has been launched.