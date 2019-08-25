One man, three jobs, three salaries in Bihar

This could happen only in Bihar. A man, identified as Suresh Ram, worked in three Bihar Government offices simultaneously and drew salaries from all the three places of posting. He had been doing this for the last 30 years.

Suresh would have continued to do so if not for a new system called CFMS (Comprehensive Financial Management System), which was introduced in the State. The new methodology, which helps prepare details of salary/expenditure/assets of an employee using Aadhaar and PAN, detected the anomaly, which has been going on for the last three decades.

As such, Suresh was asked to furnish relevant documents but he failed to turn up. Eventually, an FIR was lodged against him at Kishanganj (one of his present places of posting) where he has been booked under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A resident of Punpun near Patna, Suresh got his first job as a junior engineer in the Road Construction Department in 1988. The following year, he got a job in the Water Resources Department where he joined the Patna office in July 1989. In the meantime, he got yet another job in the same department and was posted at Supaul.

“While joining his new assignments, Suresh never resigned from the previous job and thus continued to draw salaries from the three places simultaneously. He was even promoted as assistant engineer in Road Construction department in April 2018 and would have retired in a couple of years,” a police source, quoting the FIR, said.

Ever since a case has been lodged against him, Suresh is absconding. “A four-member police team has been constituted to arrest Suresh. If he is not apprehended, we will move the court to seek his property attachment order,” said Kishanganj SP, Kumar Ashish.