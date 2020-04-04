One more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur; tally 17

Another person from Nagpur in Maharashtra tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally to 17 so far.

The man who tested positive had a travel history to Delhi, but it is not confirmed whether he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin Markaz last month, said Dr Deepak Pandey, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College.

Meanwhile,samples of 11 persons who had travelled to Nizamuddin in Delhi tested negative on Saturday.

