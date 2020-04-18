One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, number of cases rises to 33

Jharkhand coronavirus tally rises to 33

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 18:28 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 35-year-old man in Jharkhand tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 33, an official said.

The man from Hindpiri locality, a 'COVID-19 hotspot' in Ranchi city, was quarantined and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital here, the official said.

Of the 93 samples tested on Saturday, report of one came in as positive, Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Dr D K Singh said.

Three people, all from Hindpiri locality, have tested positive for the virus on Friday, the official said, adding the number of positive cases in Ranchi now stands at 18 -- all of which are from Hindpiri area.

Bokaro district reported nine cases and Hazaribagh two, while one case each has been from Dhanbad, Simdega, Koderma, and Giridih districts. Two persons in the state, one each from Ranchi and Bokaro, have died of the disease.

