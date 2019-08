Over 900 commodities in Kerala, including electronic gadget and motor vehicles, are costlier by one per cent from August 1 in view of imposing calamity cess.

The one-per cent calamity cess on GST is being imposed for two years and the state government hopes to pool additional revenue of around Rs. 1,200 crore.

It would be used mainly for infrastructure development of rural areas. Essential commodities are exempted from the calamity cess.