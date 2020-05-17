One TV channel each for classes 1 to 12; Centre unveils PM-eVidya initiative

The Centre, on Sunday, said it would soon launch 12 television channels that would act as virtual classrooms, with one each dedicated to students from Class 1 to Class 12.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also unveiled the PM-eVidya initiative that also allows the top 100 universities to automatically start online by May 30.

She said under the one class, one channel initiative, the Centre would soon launch 12 DTH channels under the Swayam Prabha bouquet – each earmarked for every class from 1 to 12.

“Three channels are already earmarked for school education and now another 12 will be added,” the Minister said.

Besides, provisions are also being made for telecast of live interactive sessions on these channels with experts from home through Skype.

The PM-eVidya initiative, that seeks to provide multi-mode access to digital/ online education content, will also have special e-content for the visually and hearing challenged. The Centre also plans to make extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has asked NCERT officials to keep class-wise and subject-wise content ready for classes 1 to 12 for at least a week.

The content will be telecast on the 12 ‘Swayam Prabha’ channels that the ministry has on Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms such as Airtel and Dish TV.

The initiative is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 to deal with the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Finance Minister said that the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform will be used extensively for school education in states and union territories.

The DIKSHA platform offers teachers, students and parents learning material relevant to the prescribed school curriculum. Students can download the DIKSHA app and scan the textbook QR code for easy access to school lessons.

Sitharaman said that the government will launch a new National Curriculum and Pedagogical framework. This will be for school, early childhood and teachers and integrated with the current skill requirements.

Amid concerns over the rise in stress among students, Sitharaman said the government was launching a new initiative to promote mental health. “Called Manodarpan, this initiative will offer psycho-social support to students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well-being,” she said.