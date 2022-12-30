'One wishes a mother to be around forever,' Deve Gowda condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever.
Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.
"My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Gowda said in a tweet.
My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/MvEUowUyPA
— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 30, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
City startup aims toboost language learning
B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription
World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day
DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history
Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw