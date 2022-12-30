Deve Gowda condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

'One wishes a mother to be around forever,' Deve Gowda condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2022, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 10:21 ist
H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

"My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Gowda said in a tweet.

