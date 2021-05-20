ONGC barge tragedy toll mounts to 49

The toll in the ONGC’s Mumbai High tragedy involving accommodation barge Paapa-305 has mounted to 49 with more bodies of the crew and oil workers being recovered from the Arabian Sea on Thursday.

Meanwhile, aerial reconnaissance and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations continue in the Mumbai High offshore development area by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Also read: Barge sinking: MVA demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

A total of 261 persons were there on board Paapa-305 of which 186 have been rescued over the last three days in what is being described as the biggest SAR operations on India’s western seaboard.

“So far we have recovered 49 bodies and a SAR operation is underway to look out for 26 missing persons,” Western Naval Command officials said.