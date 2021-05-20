ONGC barge tragedy toll mounts to 49

The toll in the ONGC’s Mumbai High tragedy involving accommodation barge Paapa-305 has mounted to 49 with more bodies of the crew and oil workers being recovered from the Arabian Sea on Thursday.
Meanwhile, aerial reconnaissance and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations continue in the Mumbai High offshore development area by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.
Also read: Barge sinking: MVA demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
A total of 261 persons were there on board Paapa-305 of which 186 have been rescued over the last three days in what is being described as the biggest SAR operations on India’s western seaboard.
“So far we have recovered 49 bodies and a SAR operation is underway to look out for 26 missing persons,” Western Naval Command officials said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling