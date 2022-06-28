ONGC helicopter with 9 on board crashes off Mumbai High, 6 rescued so far

A helicopter of oil explorer and producer ONGC carrying seven passengers and two pilots crashed into the Arabian Sea, around 60 nautical miles off Mumbai on Tuesday.

So far six survivors have been rescued and they are looking for survivors, according to reports reaching here.

The incident took place in proximity to oil rig Sagar Kiran, officials of the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy said.

Six persons have been rescued so far. https://t.co/iBVPTkgDJQ — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

Rescure operations are under way. An offshore supply vessel Malviya 16 has been diverted towards the crashed chopper.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships in the vicinity have also been directed to reach the site. Another ship has sailed out from Mumbai.

ICG choppers have dropped life rafts towards the chopper. The Indian Navy has also deployed an Advanced Light Helicopter and SeaKing helicopter.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre has activated its network.

Rescue operations are under way, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said in a tweet.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. Other details too were awaited.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

(With inputs from PTI)