Onion prices have soared across the State with the price per kilogram of the staple vegetable sold at Rs 60 to Rs 80 at places where they were otherwise sold at Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg. The maximum price of onion was Rs 30 per kg till the first half of September. It has now doubled at Rs 60/kg that is expected to increase by the month of November as the supply of onion to the city is twice the low than last year.

