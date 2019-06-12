Online abuse of leaders, Kerala PCC initiates probe

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated a probe into the widespread attack against AICC senior leader from Kerala, A K Antony, on social media.

Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said that a panel headed by party leader Shashi Tharoor would hold a probe to trace those behind the attacks. The help of professional agencies might be also sought, he said.

After the debacle suffered by the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, there were widespread attacks against senior leaders like A K Antony and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on social media. Many of the comments were even seen as character assassination. All senior leaders of the party had openly defended Antony and condemned the attacks.

It was suspected that most of the comments were by party workers only.