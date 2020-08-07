Online exit exam for seafarers launched

Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched online exit examination for the seafarers via virtual ceremony.

The seafarers, who are getting training in different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of Shipping, can now appear in the exam from the comfort of their homes in this unprecedented time of Covid-19 pandemic, a statement from Shipping Ministry said.

In his inaugural address, Mandaviya said from 1.54 lakh seafarers in 2017, we have reached 2.34 lakh seafarers in 2019. But our target is to prepare 5 lakh seafarers to cater to the growing needs of Indian and global maritime industry, he said.

Mandaviya added that India is the only country in the world, which has started online examination for the seafarers from the comfort of their home in this pandemic.

He said that because of the online exam, accuracy of the exam and uniformity in assessment of candidates can be ensured. With the online exam, seafarers will get a chance to qualify the exit exam at the comfort of their homes.

In a virtual inauguration ceremony, Director General Shipping Amitabh Kumar said online exit examination designed with enhanced security features, enables candidates to take examination from home, with almost zero possibility of any misconduct during the exam, he said.

The candidates can give the Exit exam by login onhttps://www.dgsexams.in/ website.

Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary Shipping along with senior officials of the ministry, officers from Directorate General of Shipping, Maritime Training Institutes and seafarers were present in the virtual launching ceremony.