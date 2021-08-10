Online training in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu for teachers

National Testing Service-India (NTS-I) of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Manasagangotri, Mysuru, is organising a five-day online training-cum-workshop on Testing and Evaluation in September in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages for assistant professors, lecturers and teachers (secondary or higher secondary or PUC or junior college), said deputy director of NTS-I P R Dharmesh Fernandez, in a press release.

Research scholars of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language, literature and linguistics from recognised colleges, schools and universities may participate in the workshop. For details, visit: www.ciil-ntsindia.net, or mail to conf.ws.nts@gmail.com or contact: 0821 2345112.