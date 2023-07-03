More to come: Murmu on girls acing UPSC exam

Only a glimpse seen, more to come: President Murmu on women getting top four ranks in civil services exam

'This is just a trailer. The main picture is yet to come out,' Murmu said.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 19:48 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the progress made by women in various sectors presents a glimpse of the change happening in India.

Specifically referring to women bagging the four top ranks of the Union Civil Services examination this year, she said "daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities".

"I am extremely glad that in this year's civil services examination, our daughters made it to the top four ranks. This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys," Murmu said during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) at Muddenahalli in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district.

"This is a glimpse of the change happening in India and the golden future of our country," Murmu said.

Also Read | President hopes 50% of practising CAs will be women by 2047

"Ye to trailer hai. Picture abhi baaki hai. (This is just a trailer. The main picture is yet to come out)," she quipped amidst a round of applause from the audience while uttering the dialogue of a famous Hindi movie.

The President made her observation as she underlined that girls constitute 66 per cent of the student population in SSSUHE and among the 17 gold medal winners, 11 were girls.

She recalled that as the Jharkhand Governor earlier and now as the President, she participated in many convocations where she noticed that women are performing extremely well in the universities.

Praising the private university, she said there are 50 per cent students in SSSUHE who like her are the first in their family to have got degree-level education.

