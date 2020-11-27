Only BIS-certified helmets to be manufactured, sold in India from June 2021: Centre

The Centre on Friday said only BIS certified two-wheeler helmets will be manufactured and sold in India from June 1, 2021.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through S.O. 4252 (E) dated 26th November 2020 has issued the ‘Helmet for riders of Two Wheelers Motor Vehicles (Quality Control ) Order, 2020.’ Protective Helmets for Two Wheeler Riders have been included under compulsory BIS certification and the publication of the Quality Control Order," the ministry said in an official statement.

At present nearly 60-70% of helmets sold in India did not conform to the BIS norms.

In 2019, a total of 30,148 two-wheeler riders and 14,516 pillion drivers died due to not wearing helmets.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety for considering lighter helmets in India suiting the country's climatic conditions and that for ensuring compliance among citizens to wear the helmets, a Committee was formulated. After detailed analysis, the Committee in its March 2018 report recommended lighter helmets in the country, which the Ministry accepted.

As per the recommendations of the Committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which it is expected to make lighter helmets. "With good competition in the Indian markets and with numerous helmet manufacturers, now it is expected that the competition would enable for good quality and lighter helmets demand," said government.

The total number of two-wheelers being manufactured in India annually is nearly 1.7 crore.

The latest decision on helmet, would help in avoiding sale of low quality two wheeler helmets in the country which would in turn help in protecting citizens involved in two-wheeler accidents from fatal injuries," said government.