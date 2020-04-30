Only buses to be used to transport workers, no train: Centre

The Centre on Thursday clarified that only buses should be used to transport stranded migrants workers, students or tourists in various places to their home states.

In a daily press briefing, the officials clearly said that the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier issued orders to move stranded migrants only in buses.

To another question whether private vehicles allowed to transport such people, Union Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary P S Srivastava told media persons that " the order is very clear that it is for a group of persons."

With this, the speculation about running special trains was ruled out.

Earlier several Chief Ministers including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren requested the Centre to operate special trains to transport stranded workers, students, pilgrims, and tourists. They also said that the number of stranded people is huge, it is impossible to transport in buses.

There were reports that the railways kept ready 400 special trains to operate as special service if the government asked it to do so. The railways also ready with the standard operating procedures by ensuring social distancing and mandatory wearing masks of the passenger during the journey.