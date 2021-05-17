Only five militants active in Srinagar: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that only five militants were active in Srinagar, who are being helped by a vast network of overground workers (OGWs).

“There were six active militants in Srinagar of which one was recently killed in Kokernag (Anantnag) gunfight. Now, there are five local militants active in Srinagar who would either be killed or apprehended,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told reporters.

He said that there was a vast network of OGWs active in Srinagar of which many have already been arrested and booked under PSA, while others are on the police radar. “There are C-category OGWs who are being counseled and handed over their families,” Kumar said.

Asked whether there were any foreign militants active in Srinagar, the Kashmir Police chief said inputs about the movement of foreign militants continue to pour in “but as of now no foreign militant is permanently active in Srinagar district.”

On the improvised explosive device (IED) turning out to be a challenge, he said that security forces were effectively dealing with the threat as was evident with the recent seizure of 10-kg IED material in Shopian followed by the detection of another one by the Army.

“We are aware of the IED threat and are effectively dealing with the same by timely detection,” he said.