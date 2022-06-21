Only healthy citizens can build a developed nation: Mandaviya on International Yoga Day

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and called on citizens to take a pledge to be healthy to contribute to the country's development.

Underlining the benefits of the ancient practice, Mandaviya, who performed yoga asanas along with hundreds of participants, said the citizens of a country need to be healthy for it to become a developed nation, according to a health ministry statement.

Mandaviya said that yoga embodies unity of mind and body, and thought and action. It is a holistic approach that is invaluable to health and well-being.

"Yoga is not just about exercise, it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature," he added.

"For a Samruddh Bharat (prosperous India), we need a Swasthya Bharat (healthy India) and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik (healthy national). Only a healthy national can build a developed nation," Mandaviya said.

Towards this effort, he said, the government is planning to establish 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the country.

Mandaviya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making yoga global.

"The world has accepted our culture and tradition from time to time. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

"Our great visionary leader Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji had first proposed the idea of International Day of Yoga in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. It was his mission that 21st June was declared as International Day of Yoga by UNGA," he said.

After two years of symbolic celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

This year, International Yoga Day witnessed many firsts, including a 'Guardian Ring' programme which entails live streaming of people performing yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rise of the sun.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', yoga demonstrations by Union Cabinet ministers are taking place at 75 iconic sites across India, including the Statue of Unity. A special digital yoga and static exhibition is also being organised at Dasara Grounds, Mysuru, the statement said.