Only one fresh COVID-19 case in Kerala, seven negative

Only one fresh COVID-19 case in Kerala, seven negative

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2020, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 20:21 ist

Only one fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Kerala on Wednesday, while seven infected persons were cured, bringing down the number of infected persons now to 167, while 218 got cured and two died.

It was for the first time after March 19 that only one fresh case was being reported in Kerala. 

As part of continuing the vigil, the health authorities in Kasargod initiated door to door visits by health workers to ensure the health status of individuals.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a decision on relaxing lockdown norms in Kerala would be decided by the Cabinet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 21 cancer care centres were opened across Kerala to ensure swift medical attention to cancer patients in case of any illness during lockdown days.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 