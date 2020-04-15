Only one fresh COVID-19 case in Kerala, seven negative

Only one fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Kerala on Wednesday, while seven infected persons were cured, bringing down the number of infected persons now to 167, while 218 got cured and two died.

It was for the first time after March 19 that only one fresh case was being reported in Kerala.

As part of continuing the vigil, the health authorities in Kasargod initiated door to door visits by health workers to ensure the health status of individuals.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a decision on relaxing lockdown norms in Kerala would be decided by the Cabinet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 21 cancer care centres were opened across Kerala to ensure swift medical attention to cancer patients in case of any illness during lockdown days.