Army helicopter crash: Only one survivor, says official

Only one survived Army helicopter crash, says Nilgiris collector

He did not divulge further details about the incident, but confirmed that 13 had died

As many as 13 of the 14 occupants of the Indian Air Force helicopter, which was ferrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, among others, died in a crash on Wednesday, a top district official said. There was one survivor, a male, Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith told PTI. "Thirteen of the 14 (occupants) have died. There is one male survivor," he said.

