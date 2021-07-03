Only one Uttarakhand CM has completed full 5-year term

Barely four months into his tenure as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation late Friday night, adding himself to the long list of Uttarakhand CMs who didn't complete their full five-year term.

Late Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the only CM of Uttarakhand who had completed his full term in office. He led a Congress government from 2002 to 2007 with a small majority in the 70-seat Assembly.

Tiwari was one out of the nine CMs that Uttarakhand has had since the state was formed in 2000, following the bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leader Nityanand Swami formed the first government in Uttarakhand in 2002. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had replaced Swami after he was in office for 354 days.

Read | Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

Koshyari lost power to Tiwari in 2002. After Tiwari, Retired Major General B C Khanduri held office for two years and 111 days.

Then in 2009, current Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had replaced Khanduri. After his tenure of two years and 75 days, Khanduri again took back the term for the remaining 184 days.

In the 2012 election, Congress formed the government in Uttarakhand with the support of three BSP, one Kranti Dal MLA and three Independents. In that term, the state witnessed four chief ministerial terms.

First, Vijay Bahuguna was the CM from 2012, for one year and 324 days. After his resignation, Congress leader Harish Rawat took over the post. After nine Congress leaders joined BJP, President’s Rule was imposed in Uttarakhand in March 2016.

The membership was revoked by the Speaker under the anti-defection law. Following that, President’s Rule was withdrawn from the state and Rawat continued as CM from May 11, 2016, till March 18, 2017.

In 2017, Trivendra Singh Rawat held the CM’s seat with his party winning the Assembly polls with a huge majority of 57 seats. After serving for almost four years, the BJP leader resigned and Tirath Singh Rawat took over.

After Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation on Friday, the BJP legislature party is conducting a meeting at 3 pm today to elect the new CM. Dhan Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Pushkar Dhami and Ritu Khanduri are probable successors to Rawat.