Only 6 states record Covid deaths in healthcare staff

Only six states maintain records of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19

These states are Maharashtra and Gujarat, along with Sikkim, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 23:53 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: IANS Photo

Only six out of 36 states and union territories maintain separate records of health workers who died due to Covid-19 in the last two years, Union Health Ministry informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

These states are Maharashtra and Gujarat, along with Sikkim, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

Maharashtra lost 67 doctors, 19 nurses and 141 other health workers whereas Gujarat reported deaths of 20 doctors, 20 nurses, 6 ambulance drivers and 128 paramedics. In the other four states, the toll is in single digits.

Responding to a question by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said though states were to keep disaggregated records, only a handful shared such records with the Centre when asked.

Also read: Covid cases showing declining trend in India: Mandaviya

However, the Centre has paid a compensation of Rs 808 crore to families of 1,616 healthcare workers from 33 states and UTs following a Covid-specific insurance scheme that the Centre had announced for healthcare workers.

Named Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, the insurance scheme was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide a personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare workers including those working in private hospitals and community settings giving care to Covid-19 patients.

The scheme received several extensions, the last of which happened on October 20, 2021, when it was extended for 180 days.

The official records are substantially lower than the claims made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which in July 2021 claimed more than 1,500 doctors died of Covid-19. IMA is India’s biggest association of doctors with more than 3 lakh members.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Healthcare Workers
Parliament
budget session
Mansukh Mandaviya

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 