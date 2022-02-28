'Operation Ganga': Evacuating Indians from Ukraine

The government of India has launched 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate the Indians stuck in Ukraine as the situation in the war-hit country escalates. Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult.

Carrying over 1,000 Indians from Ukraine, five Air India flights have landed in India so far and the sixth one has taken off from Budapest (Hungary) on Monday morning. Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on February 24.

The evacuation operation named 'Operation Ganga' is being extensively activated from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Camps have been set up in these countries at the borders with Ukraine. Poland, Romania and Hungary are allowing Indian students who escape from Ukraine to enter without any visa.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine ➡️ OpGanga Helpline. Please direct all related queries to @opganga. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2022

The Foreign Secretary has also shared a list of flights under Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries.

List of flights for operation Ganga for Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/AmrOrxHeuA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic⬇️https://t.co/uMI1Wu5Jwd#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/UXF1NVBFcr — OpGanga Helpline (@opganga) February 27, 2022

According to an airline official, the country's largest carrier IndiGo will also be operating flights to Budapest and Bucharest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine. Indigo has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). The flights will be operated through Istanbul.

Meanwhile, stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

